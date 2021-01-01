USD/JPY Price Forecast: Recovers but fails at 152.00, bears lurk





USD/JPY up 0.39%, still below key 152.00 level amidst ongoing bearish momentum.





Technical indicators point to downtrend; pair below 200-day SMA and Ichimoku Cloud.





Key supports at 150.00 and 148.64; breaching these could lead to significant downside.





The USD/JPY recovered some ground on Monday and finished the session on a higher note, registering gains of 0.39% but closing below the 152.00 figure. As Tuesday’s Asian session begins, the pair is virtually unchanged, but set to extend its losses as bulls failed to reclaim the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 152.76





USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook





The USD/JPY downtrend remains after tumbling below the 200-day SMA and the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). Monday’s price action registered a daily high at 152.53 before slumping below the 152.00 mark, opening the door for further downside.





Momentum remains bearish, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) depicts. Therefore, the USD/JPY might extend its losses.





The first support would be the 150.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the December 3 latest cycle low of 148.64, followed by the September 30 at 141.65.





However, if buyers reclaim 152.00, they must drive the USD/JPY above the 200-day SMA and the 153.00 mark.





USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily



