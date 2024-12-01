solana wallet
Cardano (ADA) Struggles to Hold Ground: Another Drop Incoming?

Cardano price started a downside correction below the $1.00 zone. ADA is how to buy meme coins on coinbaseconsolidating and facing hurdles near the $0.920 and $0.950 levels.


  • ADA price started a downward move below the $1.00 support zone.

  • The price is trading below $0.950 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.

  • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $0.92 on the hourly chart of the ADA/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

  • The pair could start another increase if it clears the $0.950 resistance zone.



Cardano Price Starts Fresh Decline


After struggling to clear the $1.00 resistance zone, Cardano started a fresh decline, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ADA declined below the $0.9650 and $0.950 support levels.

The recent high was formed at $0.9495 before the price dipped. There was a move below the $0.920 support level. The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.8628 swing low to the $0.9495 high.


Cardano price is now trading below $0.925 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. On the upside, the price might face resistance near the $0.920 zone. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $0.92 on the hourly chart of the ADA/USD pair.


Cardano Price


The first resistance is near $0.9350. The next key resistance might be $0.950. If there is a close above the $0.950 resistance, the price could start a strong rally. In the stated case, the price could rise toward the $1.00 region. Any more gains might call for a move toward $1.050 in the near term.



More Losses in ADA?


If Cardano’s price fails to climb above the $0.920 resistance level, it could start another decline. Immediate support on the downside is near the $0.8950 level or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.8628 swing low to the $0.9495 high.


The next major support is near the $0.865 level. A downside break below the $0.8650 level could open the doors for a test of $0.820. The next major support is near the $0.8050 level where the bulls might emerge.


Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ADA/USD is gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $0.8950 and $0.8650.

Major Resistance Levels – $0.920 and $0.950.

