



The Buy monero app Australian Dollar appreciates after the release of economic figures from China.





China’s GDP grew 5.4% YoY in Q4 of 2024 after reporting a 4.6% expansion in Q3.





US Retail Sales increased by 0.4% MoM in December, against the expected 0.6% growth.





The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) following the economic data from China released on Friday. China’s economy grew 5.4% over the year in the fourth quarter of 2024 after reporting a 4.6% expansion in the third quarter. Data beat the market consensus of 5% in the reported period, by a wide margin.





Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate rose 1.6% QoQ in Q4 2024, having increased 0.9% in the previous quarter. This figure matched the expectations of 1.6%. The annual December Retail Sales increased by 3.7% vs. the 3.5% expected and 3% prior, while Industrial Production arrived at 6.2% vs. the 5.4% forecast and November’s 5.4%.





Australia's seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate rose to 4.0% in December, compared to 3.9% in November, aligning with market expectations. Employment increased by 56.3K in December, up from 28.2K in November (revised from 35.6K) and significantly exceeding the market forecast of 15.0K.





Bjorn Jarvis, head of labor statistics at the ABS, highlighted key data points: "The employment-to-population ratio rose 0.1% percentage points to a new record of 64.5%. This was 0.5 percentage points higher than a year ago and 2.3 percentage points above pre-COVID-19 levels. The increase in both employment and unemployment led to a further rise in the participation rate, which reflects the proportion of the population either employed or actively seeking work."





Australian Dollar advances as US Dollar remains subdued amid weaker US Retail Sales data





The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s performance against six major currencies, trades near 109.00. The Greenback edges lower after the weaker US Retail Sales data.





US Retail Sales rose by 0.4% MoM in December, reaching $729.2 billion. This reading was weaker than the market expectations of a 0.6% rise and lower than the previous reading of a 0.8% increase (revised from 0.7%).





Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee stated on Thursday that he has grown increasingly confident over the past several months that the job market is stabilizing at a level resembling full employment, rather than deteriorating into something worse, according to Reuters.





The US Consumer Price Index increased by 2.9% year-over-year in December, up from 2.7% in November, aligning with market expectations. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.4%, following a 0.3% increase in the previous month.





US Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.2% annually in December, slightly below November's figure and analysts' forecasts of 3.3%. On a monthly basis, core CPI edged up 0.2% in December 2024.





US Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.2% MoM in December after an unrevised 0.4% advance in November, softer than the 0.3% expected. The PPI climbed 3.3% YoY in December, the most since February 2023, after increasing 3.0% in November. This reading came in below the consensus of 3.4%.





On Wednesday, Scott Bessent, Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, emphasized the importance of maintaining the US Dollar as the world’s reserve currency for the nation's economic stability and future prosperity. Bessent stated “Productive investment that grows the economy must be prioritized over wasteful spending that drives inflation,” per Bloomberg.





The Federal Reserve reported in its latest Beige Book survey, released on Wednesday, that economic activity saw slight to moderate growth across the twelve Federal Reserve Districts in late November and December. Consumer spending increased moderately, driven by strong holiday sales that surpassed expectations. However, manufacturing activity experienced a slight decline overall, as some manufacturers stockpiled inventories in anticipation of higher tariffs.





Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman added her voice to a chorus of Fed speakers last week as policymakers work double-duty to try and smooth over market reactions to a much tighter pace of rate cuts in 2025 than many market participants had previously anticipated.





Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence Index dropped by 0.7% to 92.1 points, reflecting ongoing consumer pessimism. The decline in consumer confidence sparked concerns about the outlook for interest rates and Australia’s broader economic health. Markets are now pricing in a 67% likelihood that the Reserve Bank of Australia will lower its 4.35% cash rate by 25 basis points in February, with a full rate cut expected by April.





Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar remains above 0.6200 support near 14-day EMA





The AUD/USD pair trades near 0.6220 on Friday, attempting to break above the descending channel on the daily chart. A successful breakout would weaken the prevailing bearish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also trends upward toward the 50 level, signaling potential recovery momentum.





The AUD/USD pair encounters immediate resistance at the upper boundary of the descending channel, approximately at 0.6220.

On the downside, initial support is seen at the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6213, followed by the nine-day EMA at 0.6206. A more substantial support level is located near the lower boundary of the descending channel, around the 0.5920 mark.





AUD/USD: Daily Chart



