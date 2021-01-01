WTI advances to near $69.50 as European energy firms focus on Oil rather than renewables

WTI prices rose as reports indicated that European energy companies are prioritizing Oil and gas for short-term profits.

Oil prices are set for weekly gains, fueled by optimism that economic stimulus efforts will drive a recovery in China.

Russia announced a federal emergency due to an Oil spill caused by two Russian tankers in the Black Sea.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges higher after registering losses in the previous session, trading around $69.50 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude Oil prices are being bolstered by reports that major European energy companies are focusing on Oil and gas rather than renewables for short-term profits, a trend expected to continue into 2025.

This shift by Oil giants follows a global slowdown in the rollout of clean energy policies, with many governments delaying targets as energy prices spiked after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Oil prices are on track for a weekly increase, driven by optimism that economic stimulus efforts will spur a recovery in China, the world's largest Oil importer. The World Bank raised its growth forecast for China in 2024 and 2025 but cautioned that weak confidence and challenges in the property sector will continue to pressure the economy.

Traders were focused on China’s recent economic measures, including reports that officials have more flexibility to use government bond proceeds to stimulate growth, potentially boosting Oil demand from the leading consumer.

On Thursday, Russia declared a federal emergency in response to an Oil spill caused by two Russian tankers in the Black Sea, according to the Emergencies Ministry. The incident occurred on December 15 when the tankers were struck by a storm—one of the vessels split in half, while the other ran aground, per Reuters.