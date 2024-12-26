Russian Companies Using Bitcoin For International Payments To Evade Sanctions – Report

Recent reports revealed that Russian companies have begun using Bitcoin and other digital assets in international trade to bypass sanctions. Thetether symbol country’s Finance Minister also shared the government’s plan to expand its crypto use as an alternative for international payment.









Russian Companies Use Bitcoin For International Payments





According to a recent Reuters report, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced that companies have started using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for international payments to circumvent sanctions.





Talking to the local news channel Russia-24, the minister revealed that the country began officially using these alternatives for foreign trade transactions following this year’s legislative changes:

As part of the experimental regime, it is possible to use Bitcoin, which we had mined here in Russia.



In July, Russian lawmakers passed a bill that allows businesses to use cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, in international trade. Under the new law, which took effect in September, the central bank is set to work on an “experimental” infrastructure for crypto payments, with the first transactions expected to happen before year-end.





On Wednesday, Siluanov explained that these transactions “are already occurring,” detailing that international payments in crypto represent the future. He added that the government believes “they should be expanded and developed further. I am confident this will happen next year.”





Russian companies, exchanges, and crypto entities can apply to the central bank to join the experimental regime. However, crypto payments inside Russia continue to be banned.





The report notes that the country has faced significant delays in international payments with its biggest trading partners. China, India, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) “are extremely cautious with Russia-related transactions to avoid scrutiny from Western regulators.”





On Thursday, news media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukraine has promised sanctions on Russia for using Bitcoin in international trade. Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the president of Ukraine and Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, announced “sanctions and other solutions” to block the country from using crypto to bypass sanctions:

Are we at all surprised? No, we were, without exaggeration, the first to draw our partners’ attention to such plans of the enemy back in the summer. Appropriate sanctions and other solutions to block the possibility of using unwanted cryptocurrency payments are already being prepared.





Crypto Landscape In Russia

This year, the Russian government has made several crypto-related legislative changes. As reported by Bitcoinist, President Putin signed various laws that came into effect on November 1. The new legislation tackled the mining sector, giving legal status to these operations.





Putin also approved a law to regulate crypto turnover, aiming to expand the government’s control over Bitcoin and crypto mining operations. The amendments also allowed authorities to regulate the activities of companies providing mining infrastructure.





Following these changes, the country approved a six-year ban on mining activities in key regions and a seasonal prohibition in specific territories due to Russia’s ongoing energy crisis, which makes offering large power capacities nearly impossible until 2030.





According to the report, the measure includes a six-year ban on all crypto mining and mining pool activity in ten regions, including Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia. Additionally, some territories of the Irkutsk region, Buryatia, and Zabaikalsky Krai will face a seasonal ban during consumption peaks, with mining activities prohibited starting January 1, 2025.





Nonetheless, over 150 local mining firms have reportedly applied for the license to operate legally in Russia, with more companies expected to register soon.



