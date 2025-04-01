Ethereum Price Approaches Resistance—Will It Smash Through?

Ethereum price started a recovery wave above the $1,Dogecoin value prediction850 level. ETH is now consolidating and facing key hurdles near the $1,920 level.





Ethereum started a recovery wave above $1,820 and $1,850 levels.

The price is trading above $1,860 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $1,860 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair must clear the $1,900 and $1,920 resistance levels to start a decent increase.





Ethereum Price Starts Recovery

Ethereum price managed to stay above the $1,750 support zone and started a recovery wave, like Bitcoin. ETH was able to climb above the $1,820 and $1,850 resistance levels.





The bulls even pushed the price above the $1,880 resistance zone. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward wave from the $2,032 swing high to the $1,767 low. However, the bears are active near the $1,920 zone.





Ethereum price is now trading above $1,850 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $1,860 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.





On the upside, the price seems to be facing hurdles near the $1,900 level. The next key resistance is near the $1,920 level and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward wave from the $2,032 swing high to the $1,767 low.





The first major resistance is near the $1,970 level. A clear move above the $1,970 resistance might send the price toward the $2,020 resistance. An upside break above the $2,020 resistance might call for more gains in the coming sessions. In the stated case, Ether could rise toward the $2,050 resistance zone or even $2,120 in the near term.