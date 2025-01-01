Cardano (ADA) Slips: A Healthy Correction or Bulls Losing Grip?

Cardano price started a fresh decline below the $1.050 zone. ADA is cardano futureconsolidating and might struggle to start a fresh increase above the $1.0250 level.

ADA price started a fresh decline from the $1.150 zone.

The price is trading below $1.0550 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $1.040 on the hourly chart of the ADA/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair could start another increase if it clears the $1.050 resistance zone.





Cardano Price Faces Hurdles

After struggling to stay above the $1.150 level, Cardano started a fresh decline unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum. ADA declined below the $1.050 and $1.0350 support levels.

It even spiked below $1.00. A low was formed at $0.9615 and the price is now attempting to recover. There was a move above the $0.990 level. The price cleared the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1.088 swing high to the $0.9615 low.





Cardano price is now trading below $1.050 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. On the upside, the price might face resistance near the $1.0250 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1.088 swing high to the $0.9615 low.





The first resistance is near $1.050. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $1.040 on the hourly chart of the ADA/USD pair. The next key resistance might be $1.0880. If there is a close above the $1.0880 resistance, the price could start a strong rally.





In the stated case, the price could rise toward the $1.120 region. Any more gains might call for a move toward $1.1520 in the near term.