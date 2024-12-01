Solana (SOL) Back on Track: Is The Uptrend Here to Stay?

Solana started a fresh increase from the $215 zone. SOL price is Solana stockrising and might aim for a move above the $240 and $250 resistance levels.









SOL price started a fresh increase after it settled above the $222 level against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading above $230 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $232 on the hourly chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh increase if the bulls clear the $240 zone.









Solana Price Eyes Fresh Surge





Solana price formed a support base and started a fresh increase above the $220 level like Bitcoin and Ethereum. There was a decent increase above the $225 and $230 resistance levels.





There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $246 swing high to the $215 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $232 on the hourly chart of the SOL/USD pair.





Solana is now trading above $235 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $240 level or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $246 swing high to the $215 low.









The next major resistance is near the $246 level. The main resistance could be $250. A successful close above the $250 resistance level could set the pace for another steady increase. The next key resistance is $265. Any more gains might send the price toward the $280 level.









Another Decline in SOL?





If SOL fails to rise above the $240 resistance, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $230 level or the 100-hourly simple moving average. The first major support is near the $220 level.





A break below the $220 level might send the price toward the $215 zone. If there is a close below the $215 support, the price could decline toward the $200 support in the near term.





Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $230 and $220.

Major Resistance Levels – $240 and $250.