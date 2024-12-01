XRP Meme Coins Surge as Ripple’s Altcoin Gains 80% in a Week

XRP’s 400% rally in the past month has ignited a wave of growth for meme coins within the Ripple ecosystem.

XRP meme coins like ARMY,Ethereum founder son 589, XPILL, PHNIX, and RIPPY have posted remarkable gains, attracting attention across the crypto market.

XRP Meme Coins are Gaining Popularity

ARMY, a token inspired by the XRP community known as the “XRP Army,” rallied 30% on Tuesday, November 3, before facing liquidation. According to Dexscreener data, ARMY saw its market cap climb from under $1 million to a peak of $90 million in just a week. However, it has since experienced significant corrections, as inventors sold to claim profits.

XRP Meme Coin ARMY Weekly Price Chart. Source: Dexscreener

Another XRP meme coin, 589, named after a community-driven price target for XRP, rallied over 100% throughout the week. The token’s market capitalization briefly reached $8 million.

The broader success of ARMY and the XRP rally have sparked a wave of new meme coins on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Most notably, these meme coins were launched just only a few weeks ago, when XRP reached its highest price in six years.

RIPPY, one of the newest tokens that was launched on Monday, recorded an unprecedented 22,825% price increase at its peak.

“We should see a $1B+ meme coin on XRP very soon. XRP holders are as normies as it goes, no way this doesn’t happen,” on-chain analyst Tradinator wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

XRPL Could Challenge Solana’s Meme Coin Dominance

Till now, Solana dominates the meme coin space, with its tokens commanding over $21 billion in market capitalization. Increased activity on Solana has driven transaction fees higher, earning the network $78 million in fees over the past week—outperforming Ethereum.

However, this surge has raised concerns about long-term scalability and the potential for congestion if Solana’s infrastructure fails to adapt.

With XRP meme coins now gaining momentum, XRPL could emerge as a key contender for hosting the next generation of meme tokens.

There’s also high potential for XRPL’s ecosystem to see significant developments. With the US regulatory scene seemingly improving for crypto, Ripply will likely be out of the SEC’s crosshairs.

Ripple is also launching its stablecoin, which will reportedly be approved as early as this week. With XRP seeing its largest bullish cycle since 2018, we could see more scalability and positive developments for XRPL. This would also mean more opportunities for XRP meme coins.