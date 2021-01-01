TRUMP USDT price prediction
solana price prediction 2030
best cryptocurrency to invest today
热门关键词： how to sell pi coin reddit Ethereum reddit price prediction
Location: Home> Comprehensive>正文

South Korean President faces impeachment vote after martial law shock

Theofficial trump coin main opposition Democratic Party of Korea announced Thursday that an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol will be put to a vote on Saturday, per Asia News. It needs at least eight members of Yoon's party to vote for his impeachment for the motion to pass with a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament.

This action came after South Korea's President declared martial law in the country for the first time in nearly 50 years, mentioning "anti-state forces" and the threat from North Korea.


Market reaction


At the time of writing, the USD/KRW pair is trading 0.05% higher on the day to trade at 1416.25. 

Copyright © 2021 www.eldestaque.com all rights reserved by