Trump makes David Sacks the A.I and Crypto Czar

David Sacks,Trump coin launch price a venture capitalist and podcaster, will work as the White House A.I. and Crypto Czar under President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration.





On Thursday, the president elect announced on Truth Social that David Sacks will be the A.I and Crypto Czar for the White House. This position is first of its kind created by him specially for crypto-related policies.





He wrote that the AI and Crypto Czar will determine America’s artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency policies. David will form a legal framework on cryptocurrencies and head a presidential council on science and technology issues.





Trump also added that “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas” by protecting free speech online and guiding the nation away from the hold and censorship of big tech companies.





Trump’s announcement is a sign that his coming administration is rewarding Silicon Valley people who backed his campaign. It also signals that the administration will support policies that many crypto business venturers prefer.









Sacks became Trump’s major support after a prominent shift in his stance





David was a casual Trump supporter until this year. He became a major ally, hosting a fundraiser at his big San Francisco house.





Tickets to the event were each worth $50,000, and those who paid $300,000 got additional benefits, such as a photo with Trump personally.





It was a big transition in Sacks’ attitude since he openly criticized Trump a couple of weeks after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.





Back then, David said on his All-In podcast that the Republican nominee was obviously to blame for those events and he “disqualified himself from being a candidate at a national level.”.