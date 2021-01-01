XRP Jumps 7% After Surge In Network Activity & Whale Buying

XRP has registered a notable price jump in the last 24 hours as on-chain data shows bullish developments in two key indicators.





XRP Has Recently Seen Growth In Active Addresses & Whale Supply





In a new post on X,Pi Coin price Prediction today the on-chain analytics firm Santiment has discussed about how two metrics related to XRP have changed recently. The indicators in question are the Supply Distribution of the whales and Active Addresses.





First, the “Supply Distribution” measures the number of tokens that investors belonging to a particular group currently hold. Addresses are divided into these cohorts based on the amount of the asset that they are carrying in thire balance. The 1 to 10 coins group, for example, includes all investors who own between 1 and 10 XRP.





In the context of the current topic, the whale entities are of interest. The cutoff for this group is defined as 1 million coins, with their being no upper bound to the range. At the current exchange rate, this amount converts to around $2.5 million, so only the large investors would be able to qualify for the cohort.

Now, here is the chart shared by the analytics firm, that shows the trend in the Supply Distribution for these key XRP investors:





As displayed in the above graph, the XRP whales have constantly seen their Supply Distribution go up over the past year, implying that the large holders have been accumulating.





Despite the recent downturn in the price, the cohort hasn’t broken this trend of buying, as its members have added another 2.82 billion coins to their holdings in the last couple of months, representing an increase of 6.5% for their supply.





Following this increase, the 1 million+ coins holders now own 46.4 billion tokens of the cryptocurrency. The continued long-term accumulation from this group is naturally a bullish sign for the asset’s price.





In the same chart, Santiment has also attached the data of the second indicator of relevance here: the Active Addresses. This metric keeps track of the total number of XRP addresses that are participating in some kind of transaction activity on the blockchain every day, whether as a sender or receiver.





As is apparent from the graph, the XRP Active Addresses has seen a significant boost in this month of March, as the metric’s value has floated at levels approximately six times the ones from January and February.





A high value of this indicator can be a sign that the interest around the asset is elevated, which is why more users are coming online to make moves on the network. In particular, the metric represents the activity level of the retail holders, who are large in number and drown out the count of the massive investors like the whales.





It now remains to be seen whether the latest recovery rally of XRP would sustain, given these positive developments happening on the network.

XRP Price

At the time of writing, XRP is trading around $2.51, up more than 8% in the last seven days.