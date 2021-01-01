Why Is GBP/USD Rising? Trump's New Tariff Policy Shakes Forex Markets | Key Factors Driving Sterling's Rebound

Sterling gains traction as market digests implications of US tariff announcements targeting multiple trading partners including Japan and Does Dogecoin have a future? South Korea.

White House implements 25% levy framework but provides temporary reprieve until August implementation deadline.

Currency traders position cautiously ahead of pivotal UK growth figures and Federal Reserve policy insights.

The British Pound demonstrates modest strength against its American counterpart in Tuesday's trading session, with the GBP/USD pair climbing toward the 1.3630 resistance level. This upward movement occurs despite broader US Dollar strength witnessed earlier in the week, as currency markets process the ramifications of Washington's latest trade policy maneuvers.

Market observers note the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against six major peers, currently fluctuates near the 97.35 mark as investors weigh competing economic narratives. The tariff announcement represents the latest chapter in ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and several key economic partners.

Recent developments saw the US administration dispatch formal communications to fourteen nations outlining revised tariff schedules for countries without existing trade agreements. Of particular significance, the policy framework introduces substantial 25% import duties on Japanese goods, though implementation won't commence before the August 1 deadline.

Japanese officials have signaled their intention to continue bilateral discussions, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasizing Tokyo's commitment to reaching mutually satisfactory trade terms. Market participants remain attentive to potential retaliatory measures despite Washington's warnings against such actions.

The extended negotiation window until August provides temporary relief for financial markets, with Asian equities generally showing positive momentum in Tuesday's session. However, persistent uncertainty regarding the ultimate economic impact continues to create headwinds for the US currency.

Market Dynamics: Sterling's Mixed Performance Across Currency Pairs

While the Pound shows strength against traditional safe-haven currencies, its performance remains subdued compared to risk-sensitive counterparts. This divergence reflects ongoing concerns about domestic fiscal challenges following recent legislative developments in Westminster.

Last week's welfare spending proposal from the Labour government has raised eyebrows among bond market participants, with projections indicating potential debt increases approaching £4.8 billion by the end of the decade. These fiscal considerations have contributed to recent weakness in UK government debt instruments.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has acknowledged the budgetary implications of the welfare reforms but has yet to specify the precise mechanism for funding these commitments. Market participants await clarity on whether the government will pursue revenue-raising measures or expenditure reductions to address the fiscal gap.

Monetary policy expectations continue to influence Sterling dynamics, with growing consensus building around potential Bank of England rate reductions at the August policy meeting. The central bank's recent decision to maintain rates at 4.25% while hinting at future easing has kept traders cautious.

This week's economic calendar features several high-impact releases, including Friday's UK GDP figures for May. Economists anticipate modest 0.1% growth following April's 0.3% contraction, with manufacturing data providing additional insights into Britain's economic trajectory.

Across the Atlantic, Wednesday's release of FOMC meeting minutes will offer traders fresh clues about Federal Reserve thinking. The central bank maintained its benchmark rate between 4.25%-4.50% last month, with Chair Powell emphasizing data dependency regarding future policy adjustments.

Technical Perspective: Sterling's Critical Support Levels

From a chart analysis standpoint, the GBP/USD pair currently tests important technical levels near the 1.3600 handle, corresponding with the 20-day exponential moving average. Sustained trading above this threshold would suggest continued bullish potential, while failure to maintain this support could signal near-term weakness.

Momentum indicators present a mixed picture, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering just above the neutral 50 level. This configuration suggests the recent upward impulse may be losing steam, potentially requiring fresh catalysts for sustained directional movement.

Key support zones emerge around the psychological 1.3500 level, while substantial resistance persists near the multi-year highs approaching 1.3800. Market participants will monitor these technical boundaries alongside fundamental developments for clearer directional signals.