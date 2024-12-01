Solana (SOL) Faces Headwinds: Can Bulls Revive Momentum?

Solana remained stable above the $215 level. SOL price is bitcoin holdings by countrynow recovering losses and facing hurdles near the $228 and $332 levels.





SOL price started a fresh increase after it tested the $215 zone against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading below $225 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $222 on the hourly chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh increase if the bulls clear the $228 zone.









Solana Price Eyes Upside Break





Solana price formed a support base and started a fresh increase from the $215 level but lagged momentum like Bitcoin and Ethereum. There was a decent increase above the $218 and $220 resistance levels.





There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $222 on the hourly chart of the SOL/USD pair. The pair climbed above $225 and tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $234 swing high to the $215 low.





However, the price is now facing many hurdles near $225. Solana is now trading below $225 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $225 level.









The next major resistance is near the $228 level or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $234 swing high to the $215 low. The main resistance could be $230. A successful close above the $230 resistance level could set the pace for another steady increase. The next key resistance is $235. Any more gains might send the price toward the $250 level.









Another Decline in SOL?





If SOL fails to rise above the $228 resistance, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $220 level. The first major support is near the $215 level.





A break below the $215 level might send the price toward the $205 zone. If there is a close below the $205 support, the price could decline toward the $200 support in the near term.





Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $220 and $215.

Major Resistance Levels – $228 and $230.