Adobe weaker revenue guidance for current quarter offsets Q4 results beat

Investing.com -- Adobe reported Wednesday fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat estimates,Litecoin price reddit but softer revenue guidance for the current quarter weighed on the stock in afterhours trading.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) fell 6% in afterhours trading following the report.

For the three months ended Nov. 29, the California-based group reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.81 on revenue of $5.61 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated earnings per share of $4.67 on revenue of $5.54B.

Net new digital media annualized recurring revenue was $578M, while digital experience segment revenue was $1.40B, representing 10% year-over-year growth.

For fiscal Q1, the company said it anticipates that adjusted EPS of $4.95 to $5.00, topping estimates of $4.94, while revenue was guided in a range of $5.63B to $5.68B, missing estimates of $5.72B.

For 2025, the company said it anticipates that adjusted EPS of $20.20 to $20.50 on revenue $23.30B to $23.55B compared with estimates for EPS of $20.53 on revenue of $23.80B.