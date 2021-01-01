EUR/USD gathers strength above 1.0450 as conservatives win German election

EUR/USD edges higher to 1.0480 in Monday’s early Asian session,How much is 0 USDT in India? up 0.18% on the day.





Germany’s conservatives won the election, AfD leaped to second place, exit polls showed.





US February PMI data came in weaker than expected, weighing on the US Dollar.









The EUR/USD pair attracts some buyers to near 1.0480 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Euro edges higher as Germany's conservatives won its election as expected. Traders brace for further results from the German election.



Exit polls showed Germany’s opposition conservatives Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its allied Christian Social Union (CSU) secured the largest share of votes in the German federal election on Sunday. This put leader Friedrich Merz on track to be the next chancellor, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) coming in second. The attention now is how soon the conservative Christian Democrats could form a coalition government to offer much-needed reform to a struggling economy.





According to ZDF exit polls, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc won 28.5% of the vote, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20% and Scholz's Social Democratic Party with 16.5%.





The weaker US economic data drags the Greenback lower. Data released by S&P Global on Friday showed that the US business activity dropped to a 17-month low in February. The latest flash estimate showed the US S&P Global Composite PMI declined to 50.4 in February from 52.7 in January. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI rose from 51.2 to 51.6 during the same reported period. The Services PMI dropped from 52.9 in January to 49.7 in February, signaling a loss of momentum in the services sector.





On the other hand, concerns about the US economy and new tariff threats from US President Donald Trump cast a cloud over world markets. This, in turn, might boost the US Dollar (USD) and create a headwind for EUR/USD.