Floki unveils physical debit card as second part of its roadmap

Floki revealed that its debit card went live on December 9. According to the company,Bitcoin news users can use their digital assets at Mastercard merchants. It also unveiled other card features, including support for eight blockchain networks.





Floki launched the second part of its roadmap late last year. According to the company, the debit card allows users worldwide to create MasterCard/Visa prepaid debit cards. It also revealed that users can fund the new debit card using FLOKI tokens.





Floki reveals physical debit card key features





In its announcement, the memecoin project mentioned that the debit card will have 0% transaction fees and 0% exchange rate fees. The company said the cards would also support over eight blockchain networks. Starting in December, the card will be available in both physical and virtual form.





Floki also revealed that the new debit cards would allow users to fund their cards directly with FLOKI tokens and other major cryptocurrencies. These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, SOL, and BNB.





The company also revealed the physical card would be priced at a one-time fee of 32 euros and an additional shipping fee. It added that the virtual card would also be priced at a one-time fee of 10 euros.





Floki highlighted that virtual and physical cards would be available in over thirty European countries, including Belgium, Malta, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Austria, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Portugal, and Greece. The company added that the physical card would be gradually unveiled in other countries globally.





The announcement noted that virtual gift cards are available to customers worldwide. The company emphasized that OFAC-sanctioned nations would not be eligible for the debit cards. Floki added the debit card would not be available in regions restricted by Mastercard and issuing banks.









Floki unveils roadmap features that include education platforms





Floki unveiled its roadmap last year, illustrating its intentions to expand from its memecoins foray. The company reportedly intended to combine digital asses with the conventional banking system.





The company’s roadmap revealed it intends to introduce staking services and debit cards. Additionally, the company’s integration with paying systems such as the SWIFT Network and IBAN would allow global transfers.





The roadmap also revealed the project’s intentions to create an education platform by launching the University of Floki. It said the university would offer short courses about various blockchain topics.





As part of its roadmap, the company intends to launch Floki-powered bank accounts and training bots in its second phase. It stated that the bots would integrate with social media such as Discord and Telegram.





It added the feature would allow users to trade their digital assets across various blockchains. The company hinted in its roadmap that half of the fees gained by the trading bot would facilitate the burning and purchase of Floki tokens.





The project also stated it was pushing for governance approval to list its native token on the Venus core pool. It highlighted the integration would unlock the token’s deeper liquidity, comparing it with the integration of blue-chip cryptocurrencies that traders use as collateral.



