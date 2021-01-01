Is AVAX Price Primed for a Pullback After 424% Surge? Key Levels to Watch for Potential Entry Points

■ The Avalanche blockchain's native token has demonstrated extraordinary momentum with a 424% appreciation since mid-October.

■ Critical support zones emerge at $41.54, $37.79, and $34.34, potentially serving as springboards for the next upward movement.

■ The bullish scenario becomes invalidated should weekly candles consistently close beneath the $20.68 threshold.





The Avalanche network's token exhibits clear signs of market exhaustion across multiple timeframes following its parabolic ascent. Market participants should anticipate a corrective phase in the coming sessions, which may present favorable entry positions before the anticipated continuation of the prevailing uptrend.





Technical Indicators Suggest Temporary Pause in AVAX Rally

AVAX established a recent peak at $45.53 before retracing to current levels near $42. The explosive weekly candle formation created a significant imbalance zone between $31.60 and $22.74, an area likely to attract price action during the anticipated consolidation period. This region represents a strategic accumulation zone for long-term positions.





Notably, despite the impressive 424% appreciation, AVAX remains substantially below critical historical levels. The $57.09 midpoint of the 2022 downturn remains untested, suggesting substantial upside potential remains should market conditions remain favorable. A successful retest of support zones could catalyze an 80% advance from current levels.





In scenarios where Bitcoin maintains stability without significant corrections, altcoins like AVAX could experience extended bullish periods. Such conditions might propel Avalanche toward the $66.92 and $73.86 Fibonacci extension levels, representing the 62% and 70% retracement points from historical highs.





Short-Term Price Action Analysis

Hourly charts reveal AVAX oscillating between immediate supports at $42.26 and $41.54. A decisive break below these levels would confirm the beginning of a broader corrective phase, potentially establishing a trading range between $41.54 and $34.05. Within this framework, the $37.79 midpoint and $34.05 range low emerge as high-probability reversal zones.





The confluence of technical factors becomes particularly compelling near the $31.31 level, where multiple support factors converge with the weekly imbalance zone. This alignment creates a high-probability reversal area that could mark the completion of the anticipated correction.





Conversely, sustained trading beneath $20.68 would disrupt the current bullish structure, potentially triggering a retest of foundational support near $12. Market participants should monitor these critical levels closely to gauge the sustainability of the current uptrend.







