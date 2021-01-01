Prediction markets show 77% odds of a Magnificent 7 company will buy Bitcoin in 2025

Prediction markets have gone ballistic. Kalshi,What is the price of Solana in 2025? one of the sharpest platforms out there, says there’s now a 77% chance that one of the Magnificent 7 companies (Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Nvidia, or Alphabet) will take the plunge and buy Bitcoin in 2025.





A few months ago, those odds were sitting at 49%. What happened? Michael Saylor, a man who treats Bitcoin like religion, has been out here pushing companies like Microsoft to stop playing it safe and start stacking sats.









Let’s call it what it is: the market smells blood, and by blood, we mean Bitcoin. 2025 could be even better than 2024 has already been.





These guys have been circling the crypto waters for years, and the odds are now higher than ever that one of them is finally going to bite. Let’s take a look at what they think about Bitcoin *now.*









Alphabet keeps Bitcoin at arm’s length

Company number one is Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which has been doing that thing where it dips a toe into the crypto pool but doesn’t want to admit it’s swimming. Back in 2018, it banned crypto ads altogether because, apparently, scams are bad for business.

Fast-forward to this year, and they seem like they’ve realized blockchain technology might actually be worth something. Google Cloud is exploring blockchain for enterprise clients, focusing on things like security and transparency.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s financials are looking good. Google Cloud revenue hit $11.4 billion in Q3, up 35%. The company’s stock is up more than 30% since September, making it a top performer in that market.





Amazon’s boardroom brawl

Amazon’s shareholders aren’t exactly the same though. In December, they told the board to put their money where the future is. Specifically, they want Amazon to invest 5% of its $88 billion in cash reserves into Bitcoin. That’s $4.4 billion, for those keeping score at home.

But wait, there’s more. Insiders reportedly say Amazon is already thinking about dropping $250 million on Bitcoin. Why? Because new accounting rules from the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) make it easier to hold crypto on the books.

Meanwhile, rumors are going around that Amazon could start accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano as payment soon. Amazon’s stock is trading at $225, up 20% for the year. With a market cap of $2.36 trillion, they’re incredibly powerful. If they jump into Bitcoin, it’ll be like Tyson stepping into a middleweight ring.





Apple sticks to its lane

As for Apple, it isn’t exactly rushing to buy Bitcoin. Instead, they’re making it easier for their customers to buy it.

Earlier this month, the company partnered with Coinbase to let users buy cryptos directly through Apple Pay. That’s all we got on them for now.

Apple’s stock is trading at $180, with a market cap north of $2.8 trillion. They’re playing it safe, but their users? Not so much. Might be time to give the people what they want.





Meta pivots to NFTs while Microsoft backs the blockchain

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been pushing NFTs hard, integrating them into Instagram and Facebook. Reports say NFT transactions on Meta’s platforms are up 40% since launch.

But let’s not forget Meta’s bigger play: the metaverse. They’re betting on blockchain to power virtual transactions, and that means they’re not done with crypto yet.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is keeping things corporate. Azure, its cloud platform, has rolled out Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS). Over 500 companies are already using it to build decentralized apps.

Microsoft is also throwing cash at startups in DeFi and NFTs. The stock is $380 a share and the company has a $2.8 trillion market cap. But when Michael Saylor suggested that they add Bitcoin to their balance sheet just some weeks back, they told him NO.





Tesla and Nvidia: Bitcoin holdings and mining wars

Tesla’s Bitcoin story is well-known. They’ve got $1.5 billion in Bitcoin on their books and are thinking about bringing back Bitcoin payments for their cars.

Elon Musk might be polarizing, but Tesla’s crypto strategy isn’t. They’re holding steady while pushing for greener mining practices. Their stock? Trading at $280, with a market cap of $900 billion.

Then there’s Nvidia. Their GPUs are the backbone of crypto mining, especially for Bitcoin miners. But Nvidia’s relationship with crypto isn’t all roses. They’re facing a Supreme Court case over allegations they misled investors about crypto revenue back in 2018.

Still, their stock is trading at $140, with a market cap of $3.42 trillion. Legal drama aside, the company has staged nothing short of a remarkable performance this year.



