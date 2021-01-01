USD/JPY hits two-week highs near 153.50 as BoJ tightening hopes fade





The buy litecoin reddit Yen extends losses on dovish BoJ comments and higher US Yields.





Hopes of gradual easing by the Fed are keeping the US Dollar buoyed.





US Vdata seen this week revealed that inflation pressures are picking up.















The US Dollar is trading higher on Friday, approaching the 153.50 area supported by the widening gap between US and Japanese Treasury yields, as hopes of a BoJ hike next week fade.



A Bloomberg report citing BoJ officials revealed that the bank sees little cost in waiting to hike rates. These comments have boosted speculation that the Bank will keep rates on hold next week hammering the Yen across the board.



In the US, data released on Thursday was mixed, with US Jobless Claims increasing against expectations and Producer Prices accelerating beyond the market consensus.



These figures, coupled with the strong US CPI reading seen earlier this week, confirm that inflation pressures are picking up and endorse the view of only gradual Fed easing next year.

