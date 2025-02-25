EUR/USD Price Forecast: Crucial resistance level emerges above 1.0500

EUR/USD gains traction to around 1.0470 in Tuesday’s Asian session.





The initial support emerges at 1.0400; the first upside barrier is in the 1.0525-1.0530 zone.







The EUR/USD pair gathers strength to near 1.0470 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The Euro (EUR) gains ground after the conservative alliance made up by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its allies the Christian Social Union (CSU) is set to lead Germany again following the federal election on Sunday, bringing an end to a period of political instability that has dogged Berlin for months.





Technically, the bearish outlook of EUR/USD remains in play, with the major pair remaining capped below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. However, further upside cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above the midline around 55.50.





The first downside target for the major pair emerges at 1.0400, representing the psychological mark and the low of February 19. Extended losses could see a drop to the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.0295. A decisive break below the mentioned level could pave the way to 1.0210, the low of February 3.





On the bright side, the key resistance level for the major pair is located at 1.0525-1.0530, portraying the 100-day EMA and the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. Sustained trading above this level could attract some buyers to 1.0630, the high of December 6, 2024. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at 1.0777, the low of August 1, 2024.





EUR/USD daily chart



