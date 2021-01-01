Forbes releases 7 major predictions for crypto in 2025

Theusdt wallet login year 2024 has set up the crypto industry to become a serious topic in the international landscape. With the industry inching closer to 2025, Forbes outlined seven key predictions for significant events anticipated in the coming year.

According to Forbes, the crypto industry is entering a new era of maturity and development as the calendar turns to 2025. The infrastructure is being established for widespread adoption and mainstream attention as Bitcoin solidifies its role as a global reserve asset.

Also, ETFs continue to grow exponentially just as stablecoins and DeFi applications continue to expand. In addition, The crypto ecosystem is poised to redefine the future of global finance by leveraging innovative technologies and more transparent regulations.

Still, the crypto industry owes 2024 a lot of appreciation. The year has been a turning point for the broader crypto ecosystem. It witnessed the introduction of the first Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which were the first indications of genuine institutional adoption.

Also, stablecoins further solidified the global dominance of the US dollar, while Bitcoin broke the $100,000 milestone for the first time.

BRICS eye Bitcoin SBRs and the US wants to be a crypto powerhouse

BRICS nations have been plotting to dethrone the US dollar. The crypto industry’s independent nature gives it the greatest chance to achieve its agenda.

Bitcoin is the sector’s giant, and it has recently gained significant support from big companies and nations like El Salvador and its president, Nayib Bukele.

The race is now on to be the first major country to incorporate Bitcoin into its reserve strategy. This would be diversifying assets alongside traditional holdings such as gold, foreign currencies, and sovereign bonds.

This action would further solidify Bitcoin’s status as a global reserve asset. It would also alter the dynamics of international finance, with far-reaching implications for economic and geopolitical power structures.

The initiation of a new era in sovereign wealth management could be signaled by the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by a prominent economy. That race is now between the US, El Salvador, and BRICS nations. BRICS nations have this consideration the most.

In addition, the Trump administration plans to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) for the United States. However, there would have to be a lot of political willpower and congressional approval before Bitcoin is added to the US Treasury’s balance sheet.

By indicating that an SBR is possible, the US has caused other big countries to consider doing the same. Based on game theory, these countries may feel compelled to move ahead of time, beating the US to gain a strategic advantage in diversifying their national reserves.

The fact that Bitcoin is limited and is becoming more popular as a digital currency store could make it even more important for countries to move quickly.

Moreover, the crypto industry in the United States is on the verge of a transformative resurgence. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s controversial “regulation by enforcement” approach, which stifled innovation and drove many crypto ventures offshore, will end with his departure.

He will be succeeded by Paul Atkins, who offers a drastically different viewpoint. Atkins is renowned for his pro-crypto posture, advocacy for deregulation, and leadership in initiatives such as the Token Alliance, a pro-crypto advocacy group.

His method guarantees a more collaborative regulatory framework, promoting innovation rather than suppressing it.

Furthermore, the United States will experience a substantial rise in token launches. This is due to renewed support for innovation and enhanced regulatory clarity. Startups will feel empowered to issue tokens as part of their fundraising and ecosystem-building endeavors.

These tokens, which encompass utility tokens for decentralized applications and governance tokens for protocols, will attract both domestic and international capital, thereby promoting participation in US-based projects.

Stablecoins expansion will persist, with the potential to double in value

Stablecoins have become one of the most successful conventional use cases in the crypto space. They have provided a connection between the crypto ecosystem and traditional finance.

In 2024, the circulating supply of stablecoins attained an all-time high of $200 billion, with market leaders Circle and Tether dominating the market.

The development of stablecoins is expected to accelerate in 2025, with the potential to double and surpass $400 billion. This expansion is anticipated to be stimulated by the potential passage of stablecoin-specific legislation. This could offer the sector much-needed regulatory clarity and encourage innovation.

US regulators are increasingly acknowledging the strategic significance of stablecoins in bolstering the US dollar’s global dominance and reaffirming its status as the world’s reserve currency.

As other nations slowly expose themselves to the crypto industry, stablecoins are the first stop due to their secure nature from volatility.

Tech industry embraces Bitcoin as DeFi ecosystem grows

As Bitcoin transitions from its role as a store of value, layer 2 (L2) networks such as Stacks, BOB, Babylon, CoreDAO, and others are unlocking the potential for a flourishing Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.

Looking into 2025, Bitcoin DeFi is expected to increase exponentially. The total value locked on Bitcoin L2s will exceed $24 billion. Currently, it is represented by wrapped Bitcoin futures, which account for approximately 1.2% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Also, Bitcoin’s market cap is nearing $2 trillion. This will stir up L2 networks, which will allow users to harness its tremendous latent value in a more secure and efficient manner. This will be possible by cementing Bitcoin’s place as a cornerstone of decentralized finance.

In addition, it is highly probable that one of 7 magnificent tech titans, in addition to Tesla, will incorporate Bitcoin into its balance sheet. This is because of the improved accounting framework and the growing regulatory clarity.

This is because the Magnificent Seven—Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta—collectively possess more than $600 billion in cash reserves. This provides them with substantial flexibility to allocate a portion of their capital to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETFs will rise and other crypto ETFs will appear

The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $108 billion in assets under management (AUM) within its first year. These ETFs demonstrated unparalleled demand from both retail and institutional investors.

The success of Bitcoin ETFs became the launchpad for the debut of Ethereum ETFs. In 2025, Ethereum ETFs will introduce staking for the first time. The opportunity for investors to gain staking rewards is expected to further enhance the appeal and value of these funds.

In addition, ETFs will soon be available for other prominent crypto protocols. Solana will be one of them as it has become well-known for its high-performance blockchain, vibrant DeFi ecosystem, and rapid expansion in gaming, NFTs, and memecoins.

Furthermore, it is expected that weighted crypto index ETFs will be introduced in order to provide diversified exposure to the broader crypto market. A balanced portfolio that encapsulates the growth potential of a combination of top-performing assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others, as well as emerging protocols.

These advancements will increase the accessibility, efficiency, and allure of crypto investing. It will attract a diverse array of investors, thereby directing additional capital into the sector.

The total crypto market cap will surpass $8 trillion

The overall market capitalization of the crypto market is projected for record-breaking levels as capital flows into the space and user bases expand. Asset prices will consequently follow suit. With this momentum, the crypto market is poised to surpass $8 trillion, indicating the industry’s ongoing growth and innovation.

Looking back at 2024, the total crypto market cap surged to an all-time high of $3.8 trillion. Now, companies are already setting funds aside for crypto investments.

Recently, Microstrategy has come up with the 21/21 plan. It aims to raise $21 billion through equity financing and another $21 billion through bond issuance over three years. Saylor has already clarified that these funds will be used to buy more Bitcoin to showcase the company’s commitment to Bitcoin.

In addition, the influx of developer talent into the crypto ecosystem is anticipated to increase by 2025. This will result in the development of new applications that achieve product-market fit and enroll millions of additional users.

This wave of innovation is expected to generate groundbreaking decentralized applications (dApps) in emerging disciplines that are still in their infancy, including artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).



