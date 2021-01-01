Anthony Scaramucci Predicts China Will Restart the Bitcoin Market by 2025

At the Bitcoin MENA 2024 conference,Top 10 largest Bitcoin holders Anthony Scaramucci predicted China’s return to Bitcoin mining and its possible integration of the digital asset into national reserves by 2025. Once a leader in Bitcoin mining, China banned the practice in 2021 but still contributes around 10% of global mining activity.

At the Bitcoin MENA 2024 conference in Abu Dhabi, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital made a prediction that China will return to Bitcoin mining and likely integrate the digital currency into its reserve assets by the end of 2025.

China’s Re-entry into Bitcoin

China’s relationship with Bitcoin has been complicated. In the past, the country was the global leader in Bitcoin mining, contributing to over 65% of the global hash power. However, in 2021, the Chinese government-imposed a ban on cryptocurrency mining and trading to limit financial risks and promote its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan.

Since then, the ban has majorly impacted Bitcoin’s mining operations, with many miners relocating to more crypto-friendly regions. Though there is a ban, Scaramucci pointed out that around 10% of global mining continues within China’s borders.

Scaramucci believes that the U.S.’s increasing approach towards Bitcoin will push other nations, including China, to reconsider their positions on the digital asset.

He predicts that by next year, China will not only restart Bitcoin mining but may also add it to its reserves that signaling a potential shift in the country’s approach to digital currency.

“By this time next year, the Chinese will be back in the Bitcoin game,” Scaramucci stated confidently at MENA, adding that China’s re-entry with Bitcoin would be strengthen its global economic position.

Bitcoin Adoption

Trump has promised to create a U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve, that the country is stabling for financial stability and resilience. This has encouraged other countries, including Russia and Brazil, where lawmakers are proposing the integration of Bitcoin into their financial reserves as national assets.

Scaramucci compares the global adoption of Bitcoin to a “match-selling race,” that no country can afford to ignore the growing trend. “You’re not going to be in a position in the world, in developing economies, where the U.S. is moving towards Bitcoin, and you are not moving towards Bitcoin,” he stated.

The concept of strategic Bitcoin reserves has got attention in 2024. Countries like Russia, Brazil are actively considering Bitcoin into its treasury.

Even within the U.S., with lawmakers such as Senator Cynthia Lummis advocating for the acquisition of Bitcoin holdings over a multi-year period. Other U.S. states, like Pennsylvania, have also shown interest in allocating Bitcoin.

This shows Bitcoin is no longer seen as a speculative asset but a strategic financial tool. Scaramucci believes this trend will only accelerate, with Bitcoin becoming an increasingly important asset in global financial portfolios.

As the U.S. and other nations explore Bitcoin reserves, China’s re-engagement with Bitcoin could solidify the digital asset’s place in the global financial system. According to Scaramucci Bitcoin reserves and mining, China would regain its role as a major player in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

