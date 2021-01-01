Investing.com -- JPMorgan briefly spiked Tuesday after a top executive touted a strong outlook for the fourth quarter and year ahead.

JPMorgan Chase&Co (NYSE:JPM) jumped before paring gains to trade flat following the news.

TheBest meme coins buy bank's Q4 net interest income is expected to be better than expected, while investment banking fees could rise 45% from a year earlier, Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. Analysts expected net interest income of $92.43B for the December quarter.

Trading revenue in Q4, meanwhile, could climb mid-teens or more from a year earlier, Lake added.

Looking further ahead to 2025, Lake estimated net interest income could come in $2B higher than current estimate.

The bullish outlook comes even as economic strength is expected to continue next year, albeit at a more moderate pace, underpinned by ongoing rate cuts, slowing inflation and a still resilient consumer.

Global Growth is projected to slow to 2.2% in 2025 from 2.7% in 2024m with U.S. GDP growth forecast to slow 2.0% from a 2.4% annual pace, while China falls to 3.2% from 4.8%.

Global inflation is expected to slow to a pace of 2.7% from 3%, with the rates of disinflation varying globally.