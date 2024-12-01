XRP Price Climbs Back: Is This The Start of a Bigger Move?

XRP price found support near the $1.90 zone. Thecould solana reach 1000 price is recovering losses and the bulls might soon aim for a move above the $2.35 resistance zone.





XRP price started a fresh decline below the $2.25 zone.

The price is now trading below $2.320 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $2.22 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair might start another increase if it clears the $2.36 resistance.









XRP Price Eyes Fresh Surge





XRP price extended its decline below the $2.30 level like Bitcoin and Ethereum. There was a move below the $2.20 and $2.050 levels.





The price even dived below the $2.00 support. A low was formed at $1.898 and the price is now correcting some losses. There was a move above the $2.20 level. The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2.64 swing high to the $1.898 low.





Besides, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $2.22 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. The pair even spiked above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2.64 swing high to the $1.898 low.





However, the bears are active below the $2.40 level. The price is now trading below $2.320 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. On the upside, the price might face resistance near the $2.36 level. The first major resistance is near the $2.40 level.









The next resistance is $2.475. A clear move above the $2.4750 resistance might send the price toward the $2.550 resistance. Any more gains might send the price toward the $2.650 resistance or even $2.720 in the near term. The next major hurdle for the bulls might be $2.880.









Another Decline?





If XRP fails to clear the $2.360 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $2.150 level. The next major support is near the $2.050 level.





If there is a downside break and a close below the $2.050 level, the price might continue to decline toward the $1.880 support. The next major support sits near the $1.750 zone.





Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $2.1500 and $2.0500.

Major Resistance Levels – $2.3500 and $2.4750.