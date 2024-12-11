Solana Will ‘Step Back Into The Spotlight’ Once It Reclaims $222

Solana has faced a sharp 23% correction since reaching new all-time highs nearly three weeks ago. This can you buy meme coins on coinbasepullback, though significant, reflects broader market conditions as Bitcoin and altcoins enter a phase of indecision. The market is currently searching for support and consolidating below critical levels, with investors closely monitoring whether this phase will lead to recovery or further downside.





Top analyst Jelle recently shared a technical analysis on X, suggesting that Solana holds promising upside potential. According to Jelle, if Solana can reclaim the $222 level in the coming days, it will likely trigger a quick and substantial surge. This key price point is a critical threshold that could shift sentiment and reignite bullish momentum for the popular altcoin.





While the broader market remains uncertain, Solana’s ability to recover and build momentum above $222 could set the stage for a decisive breakout. However, failure to reclaim this level could prolong its consolidation or lead to further retracement. Solana remains a closely watched asset, with retail and institutional investors waiting for clearer signals on its next direction. Will it recover its bullish trajectory or face continued selling pressure? The coming days are likely to provide answers.









Solana Finding Support In Previous Resistance





Solana has retraced to test crucial liquidity levels between $200 and $210, an area that previously acted as resistance but is now being evaluated as support. This zone holds significant importance for SOL’s price action, as it could determine whether the asset continues its bullish momentum or faces further consolidation.





Solana’s price action is in a consolidation phase with no definitive direction, but the signs of a potential breakout are becoming clearer. The asset appears poised to make a decisive move, particularly if it reclaims key levels in the coming sessions.





Analyst Jelle recently shared insights on X, emphasizing the critical importance of the $222 level. Jelle noted, “Reclaim $222, and SOL quickly steps back into the spotlight. Deviate those lows and send it higher.” This suggests that if Solana successfully reclaims this key level, it could re-enter price discovery, triggering a massive breakout and attracting renewed attention from retail and institutional investors.









Should Solana achieve this, it may set the stage for a rally that mirrors its earlier impressive performance, reaffirming its position as one of the top-performing altcoins in the market. Conversely, failure to hold the $200-$210 support range could lead to further consolidation or a deeper correction. Solana remains a focal point in the market, with investors eagerly awaiting its next move.









SOL Testing Crucial Demand





Solana (SOL) is trading at $220, showing resilience after tagging the $203 level twice in the past week. This area has proven to be a strong support zone, as buyers stepped in to prevent further declines. The price now hovers near a critical juncture, with market participants closely watching for the next major move.





If SOL can hold above the $203 support and reclaim the $238 resistance area, a quick recovery could follow, potentially paving the way for a renewed bullish trend. Reclaiming $238 would signal strength and attract fresh buying interest, pushing SOL back into higher trading ranges.









However, this recovery may take time as the broader crypto market consolidates in indecision. Bitcoin and other major altcoins also move sideways, adding to the uncertainty around Solana’s immediate price action. Until a breakout or breakdown occurs, SOL is likely to remain range-bound.





Traders and investors should monitor these key levels closely. A sustained break above $238 could reignite bullish momentum, while failure to hold the $203 support may lead to a deeper correction. For now, patience is required as Solana navigates this critical phase in its price action.





Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView