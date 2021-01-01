Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around $30.55 area, 100-day SMA

Silver struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and languishes near a two-week low.
Bears await a sustained break and acceptance below the 100-day SMA before placing fresh bets.
Any attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and is Can Solana hit 00?likely to remain capped.
Silver (XAG/UD) kicks off the new week on a subdued note and consolidates last week's retracement slide from or over a one-month high. The white metal remains close to a two-week low touched Friday and trades around the $30.55 region, or the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), during the Asian session.
From a technical perspective, acceptance below the 100-day SMA will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders against the backdrop of last week's failure near the $32.35 horizontal resistance. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, the XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $30.00 psychological mark and test November lows, around the $29.70-$29.65 region.
Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory towards the $29.10-$29.00 support zone en route to the $28.40-$28.35 region before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the $28.00 round figure.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the $31.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond, however, could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD towards the $31.75 horizontal barrier. The momentum could extend further towards the $32.00 round figure en route to the monthly swing high, around the $32.35 horizontal zone touched last week.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.