Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around $30.55 area, 100-day SMA

Any attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped.













Silver (XAG/UD) kicks off the new week on a subdued note and consolidates last week's retracement slide from or over a one-month high. The white metal remains close to a two-week low touched Friday and trades around the $30.55 region, or the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), during the Asian session.





From a technical perspective, acceptance below the 100-day SMA will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders against the backdrop of last week's failure near the $32.35 horizontal resistance. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, the XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $30.00 psychological mark and test November lows, around the $29.70-$29.65 region.





Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory towards the $29.10-$29.00 support zone en route to the $28.40-$28.35 region before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the $28.00 round figure.





On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the $31.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond, however, could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD towards the $31.75 horizontal barrier. The momentum could extend further towards the $32.00 round figure en route to the monthly swing high, around the $32.35 horizontal zone touched last week.