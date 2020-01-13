Mira la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2020. Atentos con 1917 que se viene con todo.
Los encargados de conducir el evento son John Cho e Issa Rae. Ellos estarán al frente de los premios Oscar 2020 este 9 de febrero en el teatro Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Se anunció la lista oficial de nominados a los Oscar 2020, que se llevará acabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Los ojos están puestos en algunos títulos como la película Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y El Irlandés. Además de la polémica recientemente estrenada Star Wars: El Ascenso de Skywalker.
La transmisión la vas a poder ver por TNT en Español, TNT Series (en inglés) y la hora de comienzo es las 17:30 México, 18:30 Colombia y 20:30 Argentina / Chile.
Esta es la lista completa oficial de nominados para los premios Oscar 2020:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman(«El irlandés»)
- 1917
- Marriage Story («Historia de un matrimonio»)
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women («Mujercitas»)
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood («Érase una vez… en Hollywood»)
- Joker
- Parasite («Parásitos»)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas, «Dolor y gloria»
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes («Los dos papas»)
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo, «Harriet»
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell («El escándalo»)
- Renée Zellweger, «Judy»
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood («Un buen día en el vecindario» o «Un amigo extraordinario»)
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Parasite
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
- Knives Out
- 1917
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Corpus Christi (Polonia)
- Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
- Les Misérables (Francia)
- «Dolor y gloria» (España)
- Parasite (Corea del Sur)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World («Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III»)
- Missing Link («Sr. Link»)
- Toy Story 4
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- American Factory
- The Edge ofDemocracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- The Cave
MEJOR CORTO (DOCUMENTAL)
- In The Absence
- Learning to Skateborad in a Warzone (if you are a girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- «(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again», Rocketman
- «Stand Up», «Harriet»
- «Into the Unknown», Frozen II
- «I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4
- «I’m Standing With You», Breakthrough
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Avengers: The Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King («El rey león»)
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil («Maléfica: dueña del mal»)
- 1917
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse («El faro»)
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
MEJOR CORTO (ACCIÓN)
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The neighbors’ window
- Saria
- A Sister
MEJOR CORTO (ANIMADO)
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
