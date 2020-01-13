Nominados destacados a los Premios Oscar 2020. Foto: Wipy
Mira la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2020. Atentos con 1917 que se viene con todo.

Los encargados de conducir el evento son John Cho e Issa Rae. Ellos estarán al frente de los premios Oscar 2020 este 9 de febrero en el teatro Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Foto: sopitas
Se anunció la lista oficial de nominados a los Oscar 2020, que se llevará acabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Los ojos están puestos en algunos títulos como la película Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y El Irlandés. Además de la polémica recientemente estrenada Star Wars: El Ascenso de Skywalker.

La transmisión la vas a poder ver por TNT en Español, TNT Series (en inglés) y la hora de comienzo es las 17:30 México, 18:30 Colombia y 20:30 Argentina / Chile.

Esta es la lista completa oficial de nominados para los premios Oscar 2020:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman(«El irlandés»)
  • 1917
  • Marriage Story («Historia de un matrimonio»)
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Little Women («Mujercitas»)
  • Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood («Érase una vez… en Hollywood»)
  • Joker
  • Parasite («Parásitos»)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas, «Dolor y gloria»
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes («Los dos papas»)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cynthia Erivo, «Harriet»
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell («El escándalo»)
  • Renée Zellweger, «Judy»

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood («Un buen día en el vecindario» o «Un amigo extraordinario»)
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Parasite
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
  • Knives Out
  • 1917

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Corpus Christi (Polonia)
  • Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
  • Les Misérables (Francia)
  • «Dolor y gloria» (España)
  • Parasite (Corea del Sur)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World («Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III»)
  • Missing Link («Sr. Link»)
  • Toy Story 4
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • American Factory
  • The Edge ofDemocracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland
  • The Cave

MEJOR CORTO (DOCUMENTAL)

  • In The Absence
  • Learning to Skateborad in a Warzone (if you are a girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • «(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again», Rocketman
  • «Stand Up», «Harriet»
  • «Into the Unknown», Frozen II
  • «I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4
  • «I’m Standing With You», Breakthrough

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Avengers: The Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King («El rey león»)
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil («Maléfica: dueña del mal»)
  • 1917

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse («El faro»)
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

MEJOR CORTO (ACCIÓN)

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The neighbors’ window
  • Saria
  • Sister

MEJOR CORTO (ANIMADO)

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

