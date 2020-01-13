Mira la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2020. Atentos con 1917 que se viene con todo. Los encargados de conducir el evento son John Cho e Issa Rae. Ellos estarán al frente de los premios Oscar 2020 este 9 de febrero en el teatro Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Foto: sopitas Se anunció la lista oficial de nominados a los Oscar 2020, que se llevará acabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Los ojos están puestos en algunos títulos como la película Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y El Irlandés. Además de la polémica recientemente estrenada Star Wars: El Ascenso de Skywalker. La transmisión la vas a poder ver por TNT en Español, TNT Series (en inglés) y la hora de comienzo es las 17:30 México, 18:30 Colombia y 20:30 Argentina / Chile. Esta es la lista completa oficial de nominados para los premios Oscar 2020: MEJOR PELÍCULA Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman(«El irlandés»)

1917

Marriage Story («Historia de un matrimonio»)

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women («Mujercitas»)

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood («Érase una vez… en Hollywood»)

Joker

Parasite («Parásitos») MEJOR DIRECCIÓN Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker MEJOR ACTOR Antonio Banderas, «Dolor y gloria»

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes («Los dos papas»)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood MEJOR ACTRIZ Cynthia Erivo, «Harriet»

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell («El escándalo»)

Renée Zellweger, «Judy» MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood («Un buen día en el vecindario» o «Un amigo extraordinario»)

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Joe Pesci, The Irishman MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL Parasite

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Knives Out

1917 MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes MEJOR EDICIÓN Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

Les Misérables (Francia)

«Dolor y gloria» (España)

Parasite (Corea del Sur) MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World («Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III»)

Missing Link («Sr. Link»)

Toy Story 4

I Lost My Body

Klaus MEJOR DOCUMENTAL American Factory

The Edge ofDemocracy

For Sama

Honeyland

The Cave MEJOR CORTO (DOCUMENTAL) In The Absence

Learning to Skateborad in a Warzone (if you are a girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Parasite MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL «(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again», Rocketman

«Stand Up», «Harriet»

«Into the Unknown», Frozen II

«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4

«I’m Standing With You», Breakthrough MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES Avengers: The Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King («El rey león»)

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil («Maléfica: dueña del mal»)

1917 MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse («El faro»)

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood MEJOR CORTO (ACCIÓN) Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The neighbors’ window

Saria

A Sister MEJOR CORTO (ANIMADO) Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister MEJOR VESTUARIO Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood MEJOR BANDA SONORA Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Recibí las mejores notas de EL DESTAQUE directo a la casilla de tu mail: Suscribite al Newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.