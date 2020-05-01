Netflix en tu televisor Smart. Foto: TICbeat
Netflix en tu televisor Smart. Foto: TICbeat

Muy fácil, te muestro cómo conectar tu televisor a la red hogareña. Ya sea por cable o por WiFi.

Te muestro como conectar tu Smart TV a la red wifi para poder utilizar Youtube, Netflix y ver películas que tengas descargadas.

En el siguiente video vas a aprender cómo conectar el televisor a Internet ya sea por cable o por WiFi. Además, cómo solucionar los problemas más comunes de fallas de conexión.

