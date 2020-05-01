Muy fácil, te muestro cómo conectar tu televisor a la red hogareña. Ya sea por cable o por WiFi.
Te muestro como conectar tu Smart TV a la red wifi para poder utilizar Youtube, Netflix y ver películas que tengas descargadas.
En el siguiente video vas a aprender cómo conectar el televisor a Internet ya sea por cable o por WiFi. Además, cómo solucionar los problemas más comunes de fallas de conexión.
